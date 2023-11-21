Thousands of CT residents ineligible for SNAP benefits may now be eligible

Thousands of people that may not have qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the past might now be able to receive benefits.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that income eligibility limits for SNAP have now increased. The move allows an additional 8,959 people, or 4,980 households, to qualify for the program.

Currently, the program serves 229,000 households, including 140,700 children, in the state, according to Lamont's office.

SNAP provides thousands of Connecticut residents with a monthly allowance for purchasing food. It aims to combat food insecurity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

To qualify, your monthly gross income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level - up from the 185% requirement. That's about $2,340 for a single person and $5,000 for a four-person household, officials said.

“This simple change brings in new federal funding to help Connecticut families put food on the table and supermarkets, grocery stores, and farmers markets operate in neighborhoods that might otherwise become food deserts,” Lamont said.

For more information on how you can apply for SNAP benefits, click here.