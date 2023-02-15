Thousands of Dollars in ‘Pseudo-Narcotics' Seized from Enfield Store: Police

Police seized thousands of dollars-worth of what they said were illicit “pseudo-narcotics” from a store in Enfield, made two arrests and the store’s license to sell THC products has been suspended, according to Enfield police.

Police said the state Department of Consumer Protection was contacted in December about concerns regarding some of the products that were for sale at Smoke + Mart on Elm Street in Enfield as well as concerns that they were being sold to people who were underage, according to police.

That led to an inspection and the Department of Consumer Protection found more than 1,000 items that are illegal in Connecticut because of the THC level, according to Enfield Police. The estimated retail value of the items is between $25,000 and $30,000.

Police said two co-owners of the store were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Recreational cannabis is legal in Connecticut, but only for adults over the age of 21. Learn more about the legislation here.