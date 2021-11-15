Thousands of Dollars Worth of TVs Stolen from Wallingford BJ's Store

Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ’s in Wallingford and assaulted an employee, police said.

Police responded to the BJ’s at 1046 North Colony Road in Wallingford on Oct. 18 after someone reported that two males and one female were stealing TVs from the store and loading them into the back of a tan minivan and a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban, police said. The thieves were gone before police officers arrived.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the theft, a store employee tried to get back one of the TVs as it was being stolen and his hand was struck to break his grip, police said.

Two 75-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TVs and one 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV were stolen, police said. Their combined value is estimated to be $3,269.97.

Police departments in several communities have been dealing with retail thefts, some of which have been brazen.

Several stores in Southington and Oxford were hit recently by thieves who walked out with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in goods and threatened workers who tried to stop them.

The brazen act allegedly took place at the Market 32 in Oxford, and police say there is video of the incident posted on social media.

On Oct. 7, the BJ’s at 75 Spring St. in Southington was robbed. Police said three men went into the store just before 8 p.m. and left with multiple TVs and soundbars.

During the theft, one of the thieves suspects pushed a store employee as he confronted the males who were leaving the store, police said.

The three men loaded the electronics into a gold Honda Odyssey that was parked directly in front of the store. The suspects then left the scene within minutes.

It's not clear whether these thefts are connected.

Wallingford police said their detectives are working with several other law enforcement agencies.