Thousands of free toys given to DCF families ahead of the holidays

Days away from Christmas and Hanukkah, approximately 500 families got a chance to shop for some last-minute gifts at the Olive Branch in Glastonbury.

The event was hosted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and was limited to families they work closely with.

“I can come here and shop, you know, and not have to worry about finances,” said mother of four Deborah Franklin. “My kids don’t know where the toys are coming from.”

There were over 3,000 toys for parents and children to pick from. Franklin brought her twin 5-year-old daughters Allison and Ava.

“They’re like, you know, gleaming,” said Franklin. “They think it’s like a magical toy store. They’re in heaven and that’s all I care about.”

Franklin says DCF has supported her through her journey to sobriety and she hopes she can help change the stigma surround it.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “It’s a beautiful feeling and I hope that this becomes bigger and can help more people and other moms or dads.”