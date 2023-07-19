Thousands of Norwalk residents sent inaccurate tax bills

Some Norwalk residents that have already paid their taxes this year could have to go through the whole process again.

According to city spokesperson Michelle Woods, about 3,800 residents recently received car tax bills that had higher-than-average assessed values, creating inaccurately higher bills.

In addition, about 300 residents within a subset of individuals who qualify for the Elderly or Disabled Tax Credit Program were assessed an inaccurate tax credit amount on their bill.

The Tax Assessor's office is making necessary adjustments and will be sending out corrected tax bills to those impacted residents.

Woods noted that the city recently switched over to new assessment and tax collection software earlier this year, which may have caused some issues. The Tax Assessor's office is working on pinpointing the exact source that led to the incorrect assessments.

In total, about five percent of Norwalk's residents were impacted by these inaccurate assessments.

"The City of Norwalk apologizes for any inconveniences this may have caused," the city in a statement.

Anyone that was impacted can check their tax bill on the city of Norwalk's website.