Thousands of Paczki Made for Fat Thursday

“They’re just soft and the filling is so nice and sweet. It’s delicious,” said Sandra Lilienthal, a customer from Meriden.

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Connecticut

The staff inside Roly Poly Bakery on Main Street in New Britain was bustling on Thursday making thousands of Polish doughnuts known as paczki.

“We anticipate to make anywhere between 14,000 and 15,000 pieces. It depends. We’ll fry them as we go and see where the demand takes us,” said Remi Szupryczynski, the owner of Roly Poly Bakery.

The staff started making the paczki around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and Szupryczynski anticipates they will continue frying until 6 p.m. Thursday night to keep up with the demand. It is all part of the Polish tradition known as “Fat Thursday” where people indulge before the start of Lent.

“It’s a challenge for us. We brought additional equipment for this year because we’ve been constantly running out in past years for Fat Thursday. So our goal for this year is to have every single flavor until the end of the day,” Szupryczynski said.

Flavors like raspberry and boston crème had dozens of customers lining up.

“Oh they’re just soft and the filling is so nice and sweet. It’s delicious,” said Sandra Lilienthal, a customer from Meriden. “They’re just fantastic and my daughter at her school, she’s a teacher in Meriden and she’s the one who said you have to go pick up some for school for me. So that’s why we’re here.”

