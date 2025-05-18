Thousands of people in Mystic participate in annual half marathon

Over 2,300 people participated in the 10k and half marathon race in Mystic on Sunday morning.

“I just love,” said runner Kira O’Brien. “The mental clarity I get. Like during and after running. It's just such like a stress reliever for me.”

The race was hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation and is a part of the organization’s Run for Good charity program.

As part of the program runners can pick from either the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern CT, Girls on the Run or the John Kelley Memorial Foundation to raise funds for.

“What we're doing this year is really trying to help embrace the community and what's important here in Mystic,” said Hartford Marathon Foundation PR and Marketing Director Elizabeth Cowles. “We appreciate them opening their roads, allowing us to come in, and we want to be able to give back as best we can.”

The race offered a scenic route for runners starting at the Olde Mistick Village, going past the Mystic Seaport, over the bascule bridge and then eventually ended at the Mystic Aquarium.

“It's beautiful,” said Cowles . “The weather is great. The course is just gorgeous going through downtown at the seaport, along River Road.”