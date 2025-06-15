Thousands of runners celebrate Father's Day in Branford

More than 2,000 runners, walkers and joggers took to the streets in Branford on Sunday for an annual road race.

“I think it’s important for every community to have events like this,” said race founder Ray Figlewski. “When we started the race, the whole idea was to get the town together.”

The race also benefits local and national charities including the American Parkinsons Disease Association, Camp Rising Sun, the Branford Food Pantry and the Branford Community Dining Room.

Both 5-mile and 1-mile courses were offered to racers as they celebrated Father’s Day.

“I’m here with my sons,” said Nischal Rana. “It’s the first time we’re all running together from three generations as a family.”

He was also joined by his father Nabin Rana, an avid runner, who signed up for the 1-mile family race.

“I’m so proud today. I’m running with him. I’m so happy,” said the grandfather. “I usually run every year - five mile - but today I am running with my grandson.”

For many others the race is also a family tradition.

“We normally do this for Father’s Day,” said 10-year-old Will Eggett. “It’s kind of a tradition at this point.”

He and his father Tyler were dressed in matching dinosaur costumes. Will says his goal is to not trip, be last or step on his father’s tail.

“I have such a blast being a dad,” said Tyler Eggett. “This is just kind of part of it. It’s just fun, you know?”

Before the races runners took the time to honor Mark Gilhuly, the former race announcer who died of cancer.

“Mark is up there watching everyone and thrilled that we’re all doing this race today in his honor,” said his widow, Linda Kowalski.