Thousands of runners in Hartford cap off St. Patrick's Day weekend

Nearly 1,500 racers took off at Trinity Health Stadium on Sunday morning. The O’Hartford Race has been around since 2005 and is hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

“Our goal is to produce events, bring people together, bring community together to be healthy, and be fit and do good activities,” said Hartford Marathon Foundation President Josh Miller.

Runners coming from across the state competed in the 5K and 10K races, which finished a series of four St. Patrick’s Day-themed races the Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted.

High school sophomore Mikalya Robinson ran in the 10k event and says this is her 50th race in Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We try to run in every town in Connecticut,” said the 15-year-old. “It just makes me feel accomplished and helps me make a lot of friends.”

Robinson joined other runners decked out in green outfits and even had a little beard.

Dressed in a kilt, Brian Clark also participated in the race. The military veteran said his goal in the 5K was to finish and have fun. He says after not being able to run for 15 years, this is his second chance to be active.

“I’ve run in races for the last year, so this is the last of the new recovery that I’m going through,” said Clark. “Today’s the first anniversary of the rest of my life.”

Many runners stayed after the race for a celebration and award ceremony.