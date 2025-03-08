Thousands of students dance through the night at annual HuskyTHON fundraiser

Thousands of students at the University of Connecticut are dancing throughout the day and night for charity this weekend.

Over 4,000 students are dancing at the Storrs campus for 18 hours as they raise money for families at Connecticut Children's.

Last year, students raised over $1.7 million for those families. That was a record-breaking year and this year, they're back at it again.

For 26 years, HuskyTHON has raised money to give back to families in need. Over the years, more than $13 million has been raised at the fundraiser.