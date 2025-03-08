UConn

Thousands of students dance through the night at annual HuskyTHON fundraiser

NBC Connecticut

Thousands of students at the University of Connecticut are dancing throughout the day and night for charity this weekend.

Over 4,000 students are dancing at the Storrs campus for 18 hours as they raise money for families at Connecticut Children's.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Last year, students raised over $1.7 million for those families. That was a record-breaking year and this year, they're back at it again.

For 26 years, HuskyTHON has raised money to give back to families in need. Over the years, more than $13 million has been raised at the fundraiser.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

UConnStorrs
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us