Thousands of Students in Hartford Head Back to School Today

Thousands of students will be welcomed back to school in Hartford today.

The first day of school is always a big deal for students and staff, but especially this year because so many more students will be in school instead of learning virtually from home.

We spoke with teachers about it last week at Hartford's annual Convocation Celebration.

It's an annual event held at the beginning of every school year to welcome back teachers, staff and community partners.

Teachers said they are aware and prepared to face the lingering challenges that distance learning presented and they are excited to welcome their students back.

“I feel like we’re ready I feel like our kids are ready we’re prepared we got our mask and we got 6 feet as best as we can," said Danielle Mullings Pilcher, a research teacher at Breakthrough Magnet South.

“I think a lot of positive energy is important, just having the right attitude," said Rich Raider, a Spanish teacher at Weaver High School. “Some teachers talk about self-care and I think that’s really important and then finding our joy like really making the most out of it and offering that to the students,” he added.

Hartford's school district is offering incentives for students to attend school. Every student who attends school every day this week will be entered into a raffle to win prizes like large screen tvs, tablets and Airpods.