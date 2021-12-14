Thousands of Toys Donated During Faith's Toy Drive at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Thousands of toys were donated Tuesday afternoon to help bring smiles to children who are battling illnesses.

A mother and her daughter, who was a patient at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital in 2016, started Faith's Toy Drive in 2017 and work to get a gift to every child who has to spend their Christmas at the hospital.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More toys were donated this year than ever before.

A total of 5,215 toys were donated Tuesday alone, making it a big success.

The toys are not only given to children around the holidays but also when they're discharged through the Toy Closet Program, a program that spans across the entire state at all Yale New Haven facilities.

The Toy Closet Program takes donations year-round and currently has a shortage. If you're interested in donating to the Toy Closet Program you can find more information by visiting their website.