Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Thousands of Toys Donated During Faith's Toy Drive at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

The Toy Closet Program takes donations year-round and currently has a shortage.

By Josh Cingranelli

Toy drive at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
NBC Connecticut

Thousands of toys were donated Tuesday afternoon to help bring smiles to children who are battling illnesses.

A mother and her daughter, who was a patient at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital in 2016, started Faith's Toy Drive in 2017 and work to get a gift to every child who has to spend their Christmas at the hospital.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

More toys were donated this year than ever before.

A total of 5,215 toys were donated Tuesday alone, making it a big success.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 1 min ago

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 8 Percent

uconn basketball 16 mins ago

UConn's Paige Bueckers Out 8 Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

The toys are not only given to children around the holidays but also when they're discharged through the Toy Closet Program, a program that spans across the entire state at all Yale New Haven facilities.

The Toy Closet Program takes donations year-round and currently has a shortage. If you're interested in donating to the Toy Closet Program you can find more information by visiting their website.

This article tagged under:

Yale New Haven Children's HospitalYale New Haven Hospital
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us