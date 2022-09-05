Thousands Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day

Thousands of people came together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race on Labor Day.

The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000.

Runners from all over the country raced in a half marathon, 5K or the signature 20K.

On Monday, about 4,500 runners were expected to participate. Among them are past champions and six U.S. Olympians.

A little more than 100 runners were over the age of 70 this year.

The event also honored two past 20K champions and the fastest U.S. female marathoner.

"And you could expect just like seeing the New Haven Green in a way that you never see it other than on race day. And another thing I'm really proud of, besides having, you know, great vendors and entertainment and music and families, you know, that get to cheer on their loved ones. This is also the greenest year we've had, as far as sustainability with the products that we're using for the race. No plastic bags, we have biodegradable cups, we have compostable napkins and paper products we've collected lightly used, running shoes that we get to send away to Africa," said Faxon Law Group Comm. Director Christina Acampora.

The kids run started at 8:10 a.m. on Monday and the half marathon, 5K and 20K started at 8:30.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was at the race to run his 12th 20K.