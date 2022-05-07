Race in the Park in New Britain Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Race in the Park is back in person in New Britain on Saturday.

Thousands of people are packing the streets at Walnut Hill Park. It's clear it's not just a race, but it's more so a mission.

And the 2022 Race in the Park is OFF! Here we go @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/mY9jXLEWA4 — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) May 7, 2022

It's all about bringing people together to raise money to advance breast cancer research and education initiatives in Connecticut.

For nearly two decades, the annual Mother's Day weekend event has raised more than $4.2 million and 105 grants have been provided for research and education initiatives with 100 percent of the money raised staying right here in Connecticut.

The rate of female breast cancer in Connecticut's population is the second highest in the U.S.

