Thousands participate in the Branford Road Race on Father's Day

By Jolie Sherman

Thousands attended the Branford Road Race on Sunday.

The event happens every year on Father's Day and brings people together from all over the state.

"It's a big family affair," said event organizer Preston Ranton. "It just a fun event that gets the whole family involved."

Ranton says more than 2,000 people came out to the race. The day was broken up into three events: the five-mile race, 2-mile walk, and 1-mile family fun run. Afterward, people could enjoy the last day of the Branford Festival.

One father-daughter duo ran five miles dressed as The Flash and Wonder Woman.

"This is our first year running as superheroes," said Stephen Stone. "This is a Father's Day tradition for us. We've come here for years. Through covid and everything." 

It was one Milford family's first time at the race, but they all said they were ready to take their spot at the starting line.

"We thought what better way to celebrate Father's Day than this great tradition," said Allison Lee, of Milford.

"Organizers says the Branford Road Race benefits several organizations, including Camp Rising Sun which helps children who are fighting cancer and The American Parkinson's Disease Association.

