Thousands pay respects to State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier in Southington

By Matt Austin

Thousands of people paid their respects and offered condolences to the family of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier who died in the line of duty last week.

“My heart breaks for them. I mean, they have two little kids. I can't imagine, you know, losing her husband or losing a father. It's just heartbreaking,” said Michelle Brino, of Southington.

Pelletier graduated from Southington High, was raising his own family here and sadly is where he passed away.

The 34-year-old was killed in a hit and run while on a routine traffic stop on I-84 in Southington on Thursday.

Law enforcement came from all over New England for the wake in Southington on Tuesday.

“It's tough for a small, tight law enforcement community like Connecticut. So it's the support I think makes a difference,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Pelletier served nine years with Connecticut State Police.

As part of an assignment, he spent some time with Hartford Police.

“He fell right into the family quickly. Did a great job. Just a you know, policing is, was his heart and soul. He did such a such a tremendous job there,” said Thody.

In Pelletier’s obituary, his family remembered his dedication to his wife and two sons, his love of the outdoors, and how he enjoyed sports, including being a T-Ball coach for one of his sons.

The family received support from law enforcement and the community, some of whom passed by the funeral home.

“Yeah, I think it was important for, like, the kids to see all this, you know, to see how the town's come together, all the police officers coming down to pay their respects,” said Brino.

For the wake, a business offered free childcare and schools were closed.

Schools will also dismiss early for the funeral on Wednesday.

