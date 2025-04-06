Thousands protest against Trump Administration, Musk in Connecticut

More than 1,200 events popped up across the country Saturday in opposition to President Trump and Elon Musk. Thousands joined in throughout Connecticut.

The state Capitol hosted thousands Saturday afternoon with protesters, organizers, and lawmakers.

“When they say they’re going to gut the federal government, we say that’s not efficiency, that’s extraction, that’s extortion, we say hands off,” said B Perryman, of the ACLU of Connecticut.

"Hands off our Medicare. Hands off our social security. Hands off our courts. Hands off our university. Hands off our free speech,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D).

Protests also popped up in New London, New Haven, Stamford, New Milford, Danbury, Westport, Middletown, and more.

“I believe our country is being destroyed from the inside out. I'm a combat veteran who served in Iraq,” said Patrick Reardon, a protester in Middletown.

"If we don't come out and do this, nobody else is going to do that. We have to apply pressure on congress,” said Ellen Steinberg, a protester in Middletown.

Connecticut's Republican Party is responding to Connecticut’s protests. Chair of the Connecticut Republican Party Ben Proto says there are no surprises from the current administration.

“I think Donald Trump is doing exactly what Donald Trump said he was going to do in the way he said he was going to do it in the manner in which he said he was going to do it. And people protesting are people who didn't vote for Donald Trump,” said Proto.

The White House is responding, too.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston told NBC News that “President Trump’s position is clear. He will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”