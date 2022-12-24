Thousands Remain Without Power Across Connecticut on Christmas Eve Morning

For many in Connecticut, this could be a dark Christmas.

Friday's major wind and rain storm knocked power out to more than 100,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers.

Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan said Friday the company had 1,100 crews working around the clock to try and restore power to as many customers as possible, but he also acknowledged that some people might have to consider making "alternate plans" for the Christmas holiday.

As of Saturday morning, there were still more than 38,000 Eversource customers without power. UI still had 251 customers in the dark.

Many smaller towns appeared to be hardest hit. In Scotland, 94% of customers were without electricity Saturday morning. Half of Hampton remained without power.

And on Christmas Eve, the Town of Bethlehem still had 34% of the town in the dark.