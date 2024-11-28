Manchester

Thousands set to participate in the 88th running of Manchester Road Race

Happy Thanksgiving! The 88th running of the Manchester Road Race is happening on Thursday. It is one of the largest and most popular Turkey Trots in America and is a tradition in Connecticut.

There are about 12,000 runners and 30,000 spectators expected to line the race course.

The run is on a 4.737-mile course through Manchester and kicks off at 10 a.m. Awards will be given out at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

While there is rain in the forecast, organizers say the race will go on.

"If it rains, people will get wet. This race has been going on since Thanksgiving Day 1927 and we have cancelled for World War Two and we switched to virtual for a worldwide pandemic," said Manchester Road Race Board Member Dani Kennedy.

Several streets in Manchester will be closed during the race. Main Street will be closed until 11 a.m. and other roads are closed starting at 9 a.m. The areas will reopen around 11:30 a.m.

