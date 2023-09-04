Thousands spend Labor Day at Faxon Law Road Race in New Haven

Every year on Labor Day, New Haven is home to the Faxon Law Road Race.

"It's just great to have everyone coming out on a great day," said Alex Johnston, of New Haven.

The Faxon Law Road Race is a big event in the Elm City.

Runners can participate in a 5k, half marathon, and a kid's fun run.

Eight-year-old Charles Johnston says he was feeling confident for his race.

"I feel like it's pretty good because it's only half a mile so I don't have to worry about it," said Johnston.

The road race is also home to the USA Track and Field 20k Championship.

For many runners, the event is a celebration of summer. For others, it rings in the school year.

"I'm going into junior year, and I feel like it's going to be a good year. You know, field hockey kind of helps get this year off great," said Lily Ardito, of North Branford.

Ardito ran a 5k alongside her high school field hockey teammates. She says they've been doing this road race since they were in sixth grade.

"It's definitely really fun, and it's team bonding, too. We all run together and it's just a fun thing to do," said Riley Cole, of North Branford.

Runners and supporters gathered on the New Haven Green throughout the day, cheering and celebrating Labor Day together.