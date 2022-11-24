Thousands Participate in Annual Manchester Road Race

On Thanksgiving, the annual Manchester Road Race is as much of a tradition as having turkey on the table.

People came from all over to participate in the nearly 5-mile run that began all the way back in 1927.

Participants are from all around the world including top athletes or Olympians. Some came from as far as Canada or Ethiopia.

"This race has come from being just an ordinary road race in 1927 to being the premiere road race on Thanksgiving in whole the United States," said Michael Coakley, of Ireland.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE MANCHESTER ROAD RACE!!! @nbcconnecticut pic.twitter.com/VQL4ljTFVr — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) November 24, 2022

The popularity continues to rise as over 10,000 people are registered to run.

Over 35,000 spectators were expected.

Anyone in the area should expect delays and road closures on roads including Main, Highland, Porter and East Chester streets.