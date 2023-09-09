Thousands turn out for Closer to Free Ride in New Haven

More than 2,000 riders have turned out Saturday morning to participate in the 2023 Closer to Free Ride at the Yale Bowl in New Haven.

The ride raises funds to support patient care and research at the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

Riders have chosen routes that range from 10 to 100 miles. In addition to the riders in New Haven, there are many who are riding virtually as well.

Thousands are also gathering in New Haven and along the routes to cheer on the riders as they make their way through southern Connecticut.

One of the most emotional parts of the day is the "Smilow Salute." Participants ride past the Smilow Cancer Hospital and are greeted by patients, doctors, and staff who are in the fight to end cancer.