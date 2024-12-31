Thousands turn out for First Night Hartford 2025

Thousands of people took part in one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in the state with First Night Hartford 2025.

“It's fun for the kids and the grandkids. It's a nice, safe night out, and we have a good time,” Ron Penton, of North Haven, said.

“We just wanted to come out and have a good time with my family and get a break from school and just have a great time,” Jinny Summerville, of Wallingford, said.

More than 10,000 people were expected to turn out for the activities which include ice skating, carousel rides, art, music, food and more throughout downtown.

It’s the 36th year for the tradition.

“It's an awesome opportunity for the Hartford community to come together but also for the region to come together,” Jeffrey Devereux, First Night Hartford event director, said.

Restaurants including Trumbull Kitchen were booked and expected to be busy.

It’s all hands-on-deck to handle the crowds.

“First Night in Hartford really brings a big boost. We got a lot of people coming downtown to celebrate, experience all sorts of different events. So we are pumped,” Megan Smallidge, Trumbull Kitchen general manager, said.

It’s a benefit to businesses and this community that many hope lasts well beyond the holiday.

“I hope people come out, they have a great time and then they come back to our restaurants, come back to our bars, come back to the city of Hartford. Every month we have -- every month, every year we've been growing in vibrancy in feet on the streets in our downtown,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D – Hartford), said.