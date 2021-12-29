coronavirus testing

Woman Threatens to Shoot People at Bristol COVID-19 Testing Site: Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Bristol police were monitoring a COVID-19 testing site in their city Wednesday after a caller who said she was upset with the service threatened a shooting.

Police said the company that runs the site received a call Tuesday from someone who said she was unhappy with the wait time and service at the site at 100 North Main St. She then threatened to start shooting people, according to police. Officers responded and the site was shut down for the day.

On Wednesday, two officers were at the site to ensure there was no threat to safety, and testing went on as scheduled.

"There is a high demand for COVID-19 tests, and people attending these sites are asked to exercise patience and civility," Bristol police said in a media release.

Demand for COVID-19 testing has surged in recent days as concerns about the omicron variant intensify. On Wednesday, the state's test positivity rate hit 17.8%, the highest it's been since widespread testing began.

Investigators have not identified the caller at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

