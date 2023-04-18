Threat Prompts Early Dismissal at South Windsor High School

A threat has prompted an early dismissal at South Windsor High School on Tuesday morning.

Police said there was a threat made by phone to the school. Investigators did not give specific details about the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities said the school was evacuated and students were sent home for the day.

Officers are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.