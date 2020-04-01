Three Additional Waterbury Public School Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three additional Waterbury Public School employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to five.

A statement on the school’s website said that the district learned on Monday that a a member of the instructional staff at Duggan Elementary School, a member of the food service staff at Waterbury Arts Magnet School and a food service driver tested positive for coronavirus.

“While I understand this information may cause fear and anxiety, please know that the Waterbury Department of Public Health is engaged and communicating with all the individuals,” the superintendent, Dr. Verna Ruffin, said.

The superintendent said all three employees began showing symptoms after schools closed on March 12, they did not report to work after feeling ill, each employee reported their test result to their supervisor and they are receiving treatment.

“I want to assure you that all of our Food Service members practice the highest level of safe and hygienic food preparation and delivery practices. They are also abiding by social distancing guidelines. Any member of the Food Service staff who is feeling sick has been asked to stay home. The school is also being cleaned thoroughly by our custodial staff as well as a professional cleaning service,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin previously said a member of the instructional staff at Gilmartin Elementary and a member of the food service staff at Wilby High School have been infected.

Both began showing symptoms after schools were closed March 12.