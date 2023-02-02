Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone.

Officers responded to Sherman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and the victim, a 39-year-old man, told police that he had fallen asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend and woke up to find someone who was wearing a face covering pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, police said.

As the man got out of his car, two more males who also had guns showed up and they left in the victim’s black Mercedes, which has Connecticut license plate BD77301.

The victim’s wallet had $600 and credit cards and his phone was an android, police said.

The people who stole the victim’s belongings left on Sherman Avenue, then turned onto Maple Street, police.

The man described the carjackers as young males and said they were wearing black jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).