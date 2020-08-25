Three Arrested After Chase from Meriden to New Haven: Police

Meriden police have arrested three people after a chase and said the vehicle they were in matches the description of a vehicle that left a scene days earlier in which gunshots were fired into a home that children were inside.

Police said several people in a Lexus shot into a residence that was occupied by several people, including children, several days ago and a Lexus SUV that left a home on the west side of the city around 5 p.m. Monday matched the description of a vehicle captured on surveillance cameras at the scene of the shooting.

On Monday, patrol officers and members of the Major Crime Unit tried to stop the Lexus that had been in the west side of the city and the driver led officers on a pursuit that ended in New Haven, police said.

All three who were in the vehicle were apprehended in New Haven and police said they found a gun in the home that the vehicle was seen leaving.

Aaron Williamson, 25, was charged with interfering with police, 24-year-old Jordan Williamson was charged with interfering with police and on an arrest warrant for violation of probation.

Denzell Woolard, 21, was charged with interfering with police, reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

Police continue to investigate.