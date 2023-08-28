Three arrested after large disturbance outside movie theater in Manchester

Manchester police arrested several people after responding to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theatre Sunday night.

Officers responded to the theater at 99 Red Stone Road just after 9 p.m., after receiving 911 calls.

Callers said there was a large and unruly crowd and more than 100 people were fighting in the parking lot, police said.

Manchester police called other local departments for help mutual aid came in from South Windsor, Vernon, East Hartford and State Police Troop H to disperse a large crowd of young people from the area.

Three children were arrested and released pending court appearance, police said. No information was released on the age or gender.

Police said no one was hurt.

After the initial crowd was dispersed, police said there were several small disturbances in the Buckland Street area and officers kept a large presence in the area until around 10:30 p.m.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone with information to call (860) 645-5500.