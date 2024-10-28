Three arrested after ramming police cruiser in Walmart parking lot in West Haven

West Haven police have arrested two minors and an 18-year-old man after ramming a police cruiser in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

Police said three young men were driving in a stolen Hyundai from Middletown with ski masks when an off-duty officer noticed them.

Officers were notified and when they arrived, the driver tried to escape and rammed into a police cruiser, according to police.

Authorities said the young men then ran and were chased down, where a loaded gun was then found on one of the minors.

Police said two more loaded firearms were found inside the car after the chase.

The two minors and 18-year-old man all face charges and will be due in court.