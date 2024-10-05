Rocky Hill

Three cars roll over, shut down I-91 in Rocky Hill on Friday night: officials

By Bryan Mercer

Fire officials in Rocky Hill say three people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 southbound on Friday night.

All lanes of the southbound portion of the highway were shut down on Friday night as police investigated the incident.

According to the Rocky Hill Fire Department, three different vehicles all rolled over near exit 23. Officials say once of the vehicles was completely on fire when they arrived.

In a release, the fire department said two people had non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was transported by EMS and treated with what officials are calling life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews also responded to the scene. They say the crashes took place just before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

