CT had 3 Cash5 jackpot winners over the weekend

There were three Cash5 jackpot winners over the weekend.
There was one Cash5 jackpot winner on Friday night and the winner won $100,000.
The winning numbers were 4-5-9-15-21 and the ticket was sold at Big Y Express on West Stafford Road in Stafford Springs.
There were also two Cash5 jackpot-winning tickets on Sunday and they each won $73, 285.
The winning numbers were 6-16-19-23-27.
One of the tickets was sold at Junco & Daughter Market on Harral Avenue in Bridgeport.
It’s not clear where the other was sold.