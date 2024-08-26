CT Lottery

CT had 3 Cash5 jackpot winners over the weekend

NBC Connecticut

There were three Cash5 jackpot winners over the weekend.

There was one Cash5 jackpot winner on Friday night and the winner won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 4-5-9-15-21 and the ticket was sold at Big Y Express on West Stafford Road in Stafford Springs.

There were also two Cash5 jackpot-winning tickets on Sunday and they each won $73, 285.

The winning numbers were 6-16-19-23-27.

One of the tickets was sold at  Junco & Daughter Market on Harral Avenue in  Bridgeport.

It’s not clear where the other was sold.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
