Three Cash5 tickets hit jackpot Sunday

There were three Cash5 jackpot winners on Sunday.

The winning numbers were 1-3-9-27-29.

Each of the winners won $51,112.

The winning tickets were sold at Quick Mart & Smoke at 615 Quinebaug Road in North Grosvenordale, Stop & Shop at 215 Glastonbury Boulevard in Glastonbury and Sunoco Gas at 435 Derby Avenue in West Haven.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners