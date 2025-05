There were three Cash5 jackpot winners on Tuesday and each of the three winners won $55,593.

The winning numbers were 3-5-6-7-15.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The winning tickets were sold at Stop & Shop at 4531 Main St. in Bridgeport, Onestop Smoke & Convenience at 1515 Main St. in East Hartford and BJ`S Wholesale Club at 344 Reidville Drive in Waterbury.