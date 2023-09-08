Three charged in murder of man outside of Middletown hookah lounge

Police have arrested three people who are suspected in the murder of a 20-year-old man in the parking lot of a Middletown hookah lounge in May and they arrested another who is accused of tampering with evidence.

The victim, Jonathan Semidey, 20, of New Britain, was shot in the parking lot of the Hidden Hookah Lounge on South Main Street in Middletown just before 4 a.m. on May 21, according to police.

For months, police have been investigating and said they determined that several people had fired weapons and they have charged three people with murder and one person with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Middletown police have charged 25-year-old Akeil Booker, of New Britain, 23-year-old Gene Daniels, of Newington, and 27-year-old Gianni Marmol, of New Britain, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Booker and Daniels are being held on $1 million bond.

Police said Booker was on parole when Semidey was killed and his probation has been remanded.

Middletown police said they previously arrested Marmol on July 23 in connection with the case and charged him with hindering prosecution in the second degree. He is being held on an $800,000 bond.

Middletown police have charged a 22-year-old Hartford woman with hindering prosecution in the second degree and tampering with evidence and she was held on a $100,000 bond.

Police are continuing to investigate, and they ask anyone with information to call the major investigations unit at 860-638-4140.