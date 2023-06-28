Three teens arrested after crashing stolen car into East Haven sports complex

Police have arrested three teens after the stolen car they were in crashed into a sports complex in East Haven while they were trying to get away from police, East Haven police said.

It started around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday when a home visit health care worker called police and said her rental car had been stolen from the 140 Mill St. apartment complex while she was checking on a patient

An officer who was on patrol in the area saw the stolen vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 200, idling in the St. Pio parking lot.

Several people in ski masks were inside and they sped off, going east on Foxon Road toward North Branford, police said.

Dispatchers soon learned that the car had crashed in the area of 208 Foxon Road, between the entrance to the CT Sportsplex and the Gulf gas station, and three children ran off.

Police dogs were brought in and the search led officers into a wooded area.

While officers were searching the area, detectives from the North Branford Police Department saw three people matching the description of the suspects get into a vehicle on Branhaven Drive and they stopped the car and took the three suspects into custody, police said.

They said the driver of the vehicle was an elderly family member who was unaware of what had just happened.

The three teens, two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male, were arrested and charged with a variety of offenses and they are due in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Wednesday.