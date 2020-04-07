Three CTTransit Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Three CTTransit workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation said one driver and two maintenance workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the three was within the last week, and that person has been on leave since March 28, according to DOT.

Nearly 1,200 drivers and maintenance workers provide CTtransit bus service

DOT said service providers requested face masks and other personal protective equipment and DOT ordered equipment through the state's emergency operations center and distributed 800 masks to staff.

They said an additional 14,000 have been requested from the state's EOC for employees.

At bus garages, transit workers have been instructed to increase social distancing and to minimize interpersonal contact while at work, according to DOT.

The breakrooms at bus garages have been closed and/or seating has been removed from these locations to enforce social distancing, according to the departments.

DOT said CTtransit service providers are cleaning buses at least once daily and, in the busiest service areas, such as Hartford, New Haven and Stamford, buses are now being sanitized twice each day.

Rear door boarding is in place and fare collection at the farebox is suspended.

“Helper” buses are being dispatched on the busier routes and around 100 buses have transparent dividers between passengers and drivers.

DOT said it has ordered additional driver barriers to equip other buses in the fleet.

People have been asked to use buses for essential service only.

The following document is guidance for Connecticut bus service providers.