Three displaced after fire breaks out at Meriden home

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Three people are displaced and a dog was rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Meriden on Friday.

Firefighters said they responded to Fairmount Street at about 11:30 a.m.

Responding crews found a man trapped on the roof, with fire coming from the second floor.

The man went inside the burning home to look for his dog, but couldn't find him. Firefighters then went in, found the dog, and rescued him.

The dog was given oxygen and was taken to a nearby animal hospital.

No one was injured and everyone was able to safely evacuate the home, the fire department said.

A total of three people were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

