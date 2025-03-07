Three dogs killed in New Britain fire

Three dogs died in a fire in New Britain on Friday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to Broad Street around12:30 a.m. and found fire on the third floor of a three-family home.

Officials said the fire was in the third-floor kitchen, then extended to another apartment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within 20 minutes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the first report they received was about an electrical problem, but then they received a call that it was a fire.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.