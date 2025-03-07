New Britain

Three dogs killed in New Britain fire

NBC Connecticut

Three dogs died in a fire in New Britain on Friday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to Broad Street around12:30 a.m. and found fire on the third floor of a three-family home.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials said the fire was in the third-floor kitchen, then extended to another apartment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within 20 minutes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the first report they received was about an electrical problem, but then they received a call that it was a fire.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us