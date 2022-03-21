Three Escape Burning Portland Home Through Window

Three people escaped from a burning home on Mountain Laurel Way in Portland early Monday morning by climbing out a window.
Fire officials said a fire plan that has been in place for many years saved their lives.
The three people escaped through a second-floor window, onto the garage roof and got down to the back yard.
Firefighters received a report of fire around 1:30 a.m., struck a second alarm and called for a tanker task force for water supply.
No injuries were reported and the fire was under control at 3 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Local
