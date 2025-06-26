Three firefighters taken to the hospital after battling blaze in Wallingford

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a blaze at a condo complex in Wallingford.

Fire officials said they responded to Staffordshire Condos on Steven Barberino Way for a 2-alarm fire.

Six units were impacted by the fire, but it's unknown how many people will be displaced.

Crews said three firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The fire has since been knocked down and an investigation is underway.

While crews were on scene, they got another call for a fire at Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street.

Fire agencies from nearby towns were called in to help. The fire marshal is now investigating both.