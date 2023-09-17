Three injured in shooting in Norwalk

Police are investigating after three people were shot in Norwalk Saturday night.

Officers responded to 261 Ely Ave. after someone called 911 at 10:12 p.m. to report a shooting and they found a male victim who had been shot in the back and a female victim who had been shot in the arm.

The officers tended to them and the victims were transported to Norwalk Hospital.

A third victim was shot in the foot and arrived at Norwalk Hospital in a private vehicle a short time later, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or email LTaylor@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or through the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can also be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).