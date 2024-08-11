Three injured, one seriously, in rollover crash on I-91 North in Meriden

Multiple people were injured in a rollover crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden overnight.

State police said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling in the left lane of I-91 North just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a Honda SUV traveling in the center lane slowed down and began to merge into the left lane to avoid a prior collision.

According to the accident report, the Honda struck the Chevrolet with its rear bumper while attempting to change lanes. The collision sent the Chevrolet into the median, causing it to strike a concrete barrier and roll over.

Two of the Chevrolet's four occupants and one of the Honda's four occupants were hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 42-year-old Massachusetts man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others — one passenger from each vehicle — were treated for suspected minor injuries.

The highway was shut down between exits 15 and 16 after the crash. It has since fully reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.