Three Juveniles Charged with Larceny and Conspiracy in Stratford

Stratford Police Officers arrested three juveniles in a stolen car.

The car was stolen from a residence in Stratford on February 4, 2020, said police.

The juveniles, two 14-year-old individuals and the third a 15-year-old, were the subject of an investigation into recent thefts of motor vehicles in the north end of Stratford.

Two of the juveniles attend Bunnell High School and one attends the Boy’s and Girl’s Village in Milford.

All three juveniles were charged with larceny and conspiracy . One of the suspects also faces an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

No additional information is available at this time.