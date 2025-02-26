Bridgeport

Three men arrested in connection to multiple thefts across Connecticut

By Anyssa McCalla

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Three men were arrested after police conducted a month-long investigation into multiple burglaries across the state, according to Bridgeport police.

Police said the three men accused in several commercial and ATM thefts in Connecticut.

Police found the three men after they allegedly committed thefts in Berlin and Hamden last Thursday.

The men are facing charges including criminal trespassing, larceny, possession of burglary tools and interfering with a police officer. They were held on $100,000 bonds.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
