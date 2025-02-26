Three men arrested in connection to multiple thefts across Connecticut

Three men were arrested after police conducted a month-long investigation into multiple burglaries across the state, according to Bridgeport police.

Police said the three men accused in several commercial and ATM thefts in Connecticut.

Police found the three men after they allegedly committed thefts in Berlin and Hamden last Thursday.

The men are facing charges including criminal trespassing, larceny, possession of burglary tools and interfering with a police officer. They were held on $100,000 bonds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation remains ongoing.