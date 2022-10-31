The Powerball jackpot for tonight is up to $1 billion. On Saturday night, three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball was 23.

All three tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The cash option for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot is $497.3 million.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

When is the Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing will take place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

In February, a Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won the jackpot. It was on Feb. 14 and the jackpot was $185.3 million. The winning ticket was sold in Cheshire.

In October alone, Connecticut has had one $1 million Powerball winner and 10 $50,000 winners. The $1 million ticket was sold in Ellington.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1 Billion (est.) – Oct. 31, 2022 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Biggest Powerball Jackpot Wins in Connecticut

$252.4 million, Nov. 2, 2011, Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc. $184.3 million, Feb. 14, 2022, Cheshire, One Stop Convenience $60 million, June 23, 2012 Seymour, John’s Deli $59.5 million, June 25, 2005, Seymour, Shop Smart $36.3 million, May 7, 1997, Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon $25 million, June 27, 2009, West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store $15 million, Oct. 3, 2007, Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart $10.3 million, Jan. 4, 1997, Danbury, 7-Eleven Store $8 million, June 25, 1997, New Britain, South St. Package

Odds of Winning Powerball

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How to Play Powerball

Tickets are $2. If you want Powerplay, the ticket will cost an extra dollar.

Your Options If You Win

The winner will have the choice of choosing to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment or as an annuity.

With an annuity, the winner receives 30 payments over 29 years that add up to the value of the annuity. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment.