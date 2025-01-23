Bridgeport

Three newborn puppies found dead, frozen in bags in Bridgeport

Three newborn puppies were found dead in bags in Bridgeport and an investigation is underway into how the puppies died and who left them.
Three newborn puppies were found dead and frozen in bags in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is underway into how the puppies died and who left them.

Bridgeport Animal Control found the puppies in two bags at Newfield Avenue and Orange Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported that puppies were in a plastic bag.

The puppies appeared to be one to five days old and necropsies have been performed, Bridgeport police said. The results have not yet been released.

Bridgeport Animal Control and police are asking anyone who has information about the puppies to contact them and Desmond's Army Animal Advocates is offering a $5,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

If you have information, call Bridgeport Animal Control at (203) 576-7727 or email animal.shelter@bridgeportct.gov.       

