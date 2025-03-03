Three people arrested after fight breaks out at middle school in Waterford

A fight broke out on Sunday in the stands of a basketball game in Waterford. Three people were arrested in the process.

While the three people who were arrested are from Middletown, people we spoke with say both sides are to blame.

Jeanette Vose from Waterford said adults need to set better examples for the kids.

“It ruins it for the children. And it’s a shame,” Vose said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Waterford fifth grade basketball team hosted Middletown at Clark Lane Middle School on Sunday.

What was meant to be a competitive, fun experience for the kids turned violent.

Police said at the end of the game, three adults, two of whom were coaches, entered the stands and confronted a spectator.

Police released a statement that reads in part, “A fight ensued before all parties were separated by bystanders. At least one of the males involved was injured and required medical attention. Multiple bystanders were also injured as a result of the incident, including at least one juvenile.”

They are facing third degree assault charges and risk of injury to a minor.

We spoke with someone who wishes to remain anonymous, but they said it was someone from Waterford that is at fault for instigating.

"They started harassing us…trying to showboat, screaming in our faces, giving us the middle finger, putting up the loser sign as he is walking by our kids…telling us our kids suck, even though they are 10 years old. 10 years old.”

Nancy Crosby from Waterford said that regardless of who is to blame, this type of behavior is unacceptable.

“It's no way for adults to behave. Especially in front of kids you’re coaching. Even if they are defending their kids, it’s not the way to behave.”

The three men arrested were released on $5,000 bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

We reached out to the superintendent's office for Middletown Public Schools but have not heard back yet.