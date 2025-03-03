Waterford

Three people arrested after fight breaks out at middle school in Waterford

By David Horwitz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fight broke out on Sunday in the stands of a basketball game in Waterford. Three people were arrested in the process.

While the three people who were arrested are from Middletown, people we spoke with say both sides are to blame.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Jeanette Vose from Waterford said adults need to set better examples for the kids.

“It ruins it for the children. And it’s a shame,” Vose said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Waterford fifth grade basketball team hosted Middletown at Clark Lane Middle School on Sunday.

What was meant to be a competitive, fun experience for the kids turned violent.

Police said at the end of the game, three adults, two of whom were coaches, entered the stands and confronted a spectator.

Local

StormTracker 41 mins ago

Tracking heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday

Education 1 hour ago

Lamont vetoes special education money, lawmakers consider override

Police released a statement that reads in part, “A fight ensued before all parties were separated by bystanders. At least one of the males involved was injured and required medical attention. Multiple bystanders were also injured as a result of the incident, including at least one juvenile.”

They are facing third degree assault charges and risk of injury to a minor.

We spoke with someone who wishes to remain anonymous, but they said it was someone from Waterford that is at fault for instigating.

"They started harassing us…trying to showboat, screaming in our faces, giving us the middle finger, putting up the loser sign as he is walking by our kids…telling us our kids suck, even though they are 10 years old. 10 years old.”

Nancy Crosby from Waterford said that regardless of who is to blame, this type of behavior is unacceptable.

“It's no way for adults to behave. Especially in front of kids you’re coaching. Even if they are defending their kids, it’s not the way to behave.”

The three men arrested were released on $5,000 bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

We reached out to the superintendent's office for Middletown Public Schools but have not heard back yet.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us