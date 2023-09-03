Three people hurt in separate overnight New Haven shootings

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after they were shot in the Elm City overnight.

The first shooting transpired around 1:15 Sunday morning on Sherman Avenue, where officers found a man that had been shot several times and a woman that had was grazed on the head by a bullet.

The woman's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, while the man is in critical but stable condition.

New Haven Police say that three shell casings were found at the scene and officers are currently working to procure surveillance footage from the incident.

About three hours later after the shooting, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on the 500 block of Ferry Street.

Yale New Haven Hospital called police about fifteen minutes after those shots were fired saying that a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, was sitting in a Honda Accord near the ambulance bay.

He was taken inside by medical professionals for further treatment. The extent of his injuries are considered to be serious, but police noted that he is in stable condition.

Investigators are going through surveillance footage from the shots fired call and it is unclear where this shooting initially occurred.

Anyone that may have witnessed these incidents are asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.