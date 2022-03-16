Glastonbury

Three People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Glastonbury Crash

NBC CT

Three people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Glastonbury on Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened around 4:42 p.m. on Hebron Avenue, near Hawthorne Mead Drive, when a Ford Fusion sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee and then hit a Glastonbury police cruiser head-on.

The cruiser was behind the Jeep on routine patrol.

Police said the driver of the Jeep hit a fourth vehicle.

The police officer and the driver of the Ford Fusion were transported to Hartford Hospital and the driver the Jeep was transported to St. Francis Hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Pagliughi at 860-652-4254.

